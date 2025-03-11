CT lawmakers seek cheaper prescription drugs from Canada

Connecticut lawmakers are considering a bill that would have the state seek federal approval to import cheaper prescription drugs from Canada.

Senator Matt Lesser of Middletown, a Democrat who heads the bipartisan prescription drug task force that drafted the legislation, hopes the legislation will pressure local drug distributors to lower prices.

“By bringing in low-cost Canadian drugs, we think we can disrupt the market and bring in affordable alternatives,” he said.

It’s not clear if a tariff war with Canada would affect prescription drug prices, but Republican Senator Jeff Gordon of Woodstock, who’s also on the task force, said the legislation has bipartisan support.

“At the end of the day, I believe the people of Connecticut are very much behind us because they know they need the help, and we are here to provide the help,’ Gordon said, who is also a medical doctor.

The bill is being considered in the Human Services Committee.

Two states, Colorado and Florida, have already received federal approval to explore the move.