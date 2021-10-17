prescription drug cost

-
Pharmaceutical companies have made billions in profits by raising prescription drug costs making necessary medicine no longer affordable, said U.S.…
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut wants the Trump administration to crack down on drug companies that have not held up their legal…
A new poll shows 20% of Connecticut residents who take regularly prescribed drugs are skipping doses or cutting pills in half because they can’t afford to…
Dr. Henry Jacobs, president of the Connecticut State Medical Society, says soaring prescription drug costs have forced many people to make difficult…