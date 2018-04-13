Poll: 90% Of Connecticut Residents Who Take Prescription Drugs Worry About High Costs

A new poll shows 20% of Connecticut residents who take regularly prescribed drugs are skipping doses or cutting pills in half because they can’t afford to pay for the rising cost of those drugs.

The poll was released Thursday by the Universal Health Care Foundation of Connecticut.

“The poll shows very clearly that Connecticut residents want action regardless of their political affiliation,” said Frances Padilla, president of Universal Health Care Foundation of Connecticut, “They should not have to choose between taking their medications as prescribed and putting food on the table or paying their rent or mortgage.”

The poll also found that 90% of those who rely on prescription drugs are worried about the cost.

An overwhelming majority of those polled said they want the state Attorney General to take action to prevent price gouging. They also overwhelmingly support measures to improve price transparency, and the idea of set prices for drugs to make them affordable.