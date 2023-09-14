Connecticut residents can sign up for a free discount drug card

Starting Oct. 2, Connecticut residents will have access to a new prescription drug discount program, allowing them to obtain medications in the state at substantially cheaper prices.

Brian Scott-Smith / WSHU The ArrayRX digital discount card.

Known as ArrayRX, this digital card, which operates in Nevada, Oregon and Washington, will allow all Connecticut residents to become eligible soon to enroll for the program. The approved drug card can be used at 98% of Connecticut’s pharmacies, providing an 80% discount on generic drugs and a 20% discount on branded specialty drugs.

Gov. Ned Lamont said Connecticut is the fourth state to sign with the program.

“We’re a small state, just like there’s small businesses,” Lamont said during the announcement Thursday. “I’m trying to work with other states right now, meeting with them, seeing if I can get them to join on this discount card with us."

"Help them join and in terms of what we’re doing in terms of negotiating Medicare prices," Lamont added, "we’re so much more impactful when we work together and we’re making a start.”

The discount card cannot be combined with health insurance and is primarily aimed at individuals with high policy deductibles, the uninsured or undocumented and seniors on Medicare.

State Comptroller Sean Scanlon also said this card will be available for smartphones and emphasized the substantial savings it offers.

“That is obviously significant savings at a time when the cost of drugs are skyrocketing for the average person,” Scanlon said.

Brian Scott-Smith / WSHU ArrayRX comparison chart.

This program was established through a provision in Lamont’s health care affordability bill ( Public Act 23-171 ), approved by the state General Assembly and signed into law in June. The Office of the State Comptroller administers it.