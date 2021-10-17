Pratt and Whitney

-
Pratt & Whitney is allowing over 6,000 salaried workers in Connecticut to work remotely on a regular basis.The company, which designs and builds aircraft…
-
Massachusetts-based Raytheon Technologies announced it is moving some production from a Connecticut plant run by its subsidiary Pratt & Whitney to North…
-
Jet engine maker Pratt & Whitney says it’s laying off 450 workers from Connecticut, as thousands of airline workers have been furloughed amid the…
-
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont says his administration is focused on promoting energy efficiency to keep companies in the state and make them…
-
President-elect Donald Trump is criticizing the pentagon’s new jet fighter. In a tweet, Trump calls the F-35 program out of control, and that billions of…
-
Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy has signed a bill to keep the Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation in the state until 2032. The bill gives the maker of the…
-
Connecticut’s U.S. Senators said the $1.1 trillion federal spending bill signed by President Obama last week could infuse about $1 billion into the…