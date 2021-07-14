Aerospace Company Pratt & Whitney Will Let More Than Half Its Conn. Staff Work From Home

Pratt & Whitney is allowing over 6,000 salaried workers in Connecticut to work remotely on a regular basis.

The company, which designs and builds aircraft engines, said the goal is to allow employees flexibility while still offering safe collaboration and meeting space in East Hartford. They plan to redesign and reassess the office space.

The initiative expands a flexible work option the company had in place before the pandemic.

All employees such as production line workers, who need to work in person, will do so.

Pratt and Whitney employs 11,000 people in the state.