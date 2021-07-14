© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Aerospace Company Pratt & Whitney Will Let More Than Half Its Conn. Staff Work From Home

WSHU | By Olivia LaRosa
Published July 14, 2021 at 4:26 PM EDT
Pratt & Whitney headquarters in East Hartford, Connecticut.
DanielPenfield
/
Wikimedia Commons
Pratt & Whitney headquarters in East Hartford, Connecticut.

Pratt & Whitney is allowing over 6,000 salaried workers in Connecticut to work remotely on a regular basis.

The company, which designs and builds aircraft engines, said the goal is to allow employees flexibility while still offering safe collaboration and meeting space in East Hartford. They plan to redesign and reassess the office space.

The initiative expands a flexible work option the company had in place before the pandemic.

All employees such as production line workers, who need to work in person, will do so.

Pratt and Whitney employs 11,000 people in the state.

