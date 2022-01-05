© 2022 WSHU
Connecticut News

DeLauro-led committee pushes for increased Pentagon spending

WSHU | By Bill Buchner
Published January 5, 2022 at 5:13 PM EST
Connecticut Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro
Susan Walsh
/
AP
Connecticut Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro

A congressional committee chaired by U.S. Representative Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut appears ready to agree on allocating $740 billion for the Pentagon this year.

The House Appropriations Committee is willing to spend $25 billion more on defense than President Joe Biden asked for in his budget, according to Politico.

Biden signed into law the National Defense Authorization Act last week. It’s up to Congress to allocate the spending called for in the bill.

DeLauro said it includes funding for projects that are critical to Connecticut’s economy, such as new helicopters built by Sikorsky, engines manufactured by Pratt & Whitney and submarines by Electric Boat.

Still standing in the way is a larger agreement between the House and Senate on a budget for all federal agencies for the remainder of this fiscal year.

Temporary funding for the government runs out in mid-February.

