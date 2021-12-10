Connecticut aerospace executive is charged with an antitrust conspiracy

A former Connecticut executive with Pratt and Whitney has been charged in federal court with an alleged long-running conspiracy involving hiring practices.

Mahesh Patel of Glastonbury is accused of conspiring with outside suppliers to limit the recruitment of skilled employees.

He faces antitrust charges for allegedly upholding a conspiracy with other aerospace companies not to hire or recruit employees from each other’s companies.

If convicted, Patel faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million.