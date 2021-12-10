© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut aerospace executive is charged with an antitrust conspiracy

WSHU | By John Kane
Published December 10, 2021 at 9:05 AM EST
Pratt & Whitney headquarters in East Hartford, Connecticut.
DanielPenfield
/
Wikimedia Commons
Pratt & Whitney headquarters in East Hartford, Connecticut.

A former Connecticut executive with Pratt and Whitney has been charged in federal court with an alleged long-running conspiracy involving hiring practices.

Mahesh Patel of Glastonbury is accused of conspiring with outside suppliers to limit the recruitment of skilled employees. 

He faces antitrust charges for allegedly upholding a conspiracy with other aerospace companies not to hire or recruit employees from each other’s companies.

If convicted, Patel faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million.

