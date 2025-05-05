Striking Pratt & Whitney machinists plan to picket around the clock

Machinists at Connecticut-based jet engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney began walking the picket line just after midnight on Monday after voting to go on strike this weekend.

Union officials say they’re protesting for job, wage and retirement security. The vote to strike was overwhelming; nearly 80% of those who participated were in favor.

Approximately 1,400 machinists employed at the Middletown plant are represented by IAM Local 700. 1,600 are represented by IAM Local 1746 in East Hartford.

“For months, we have negotiated in good faith with Pratt & Whitney in hopes of reaching a fair contract that reflects the billions in profits our members make for the company,” IAM Local 700 President Wayne McCarthy said. “The last offer by Pratt was an insult to the machinists who make the best jet engines in the world.”

Officials cited growing frustration, led in part by a January decision by the company to force workers to take unpaid furlough days despite having more than $100 billion worth of backorders.

Union negotiators say they won’t return to the table until the company makes a serious offer, but Pratt & Whitney officials said in a statement to the New Haven Register that they stand by their latest offer, which includes wage increases, bigger pension and 401k payments.

Pratt & Whitney did not reply to a WSHU request for comment on when negotiations were scheduled to resume.

Gov. Ned Lamont (D) and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz (D), who protested with workers over the unpaid furlough days earlier this year, urged both sides to negotiate in good faith.

“Pratt & Whitney is a world leader in manufacturing aircraft engines because of their amazing workers, who are critical to the success of our nation’s manufacturing future,” Lamont and Bysiewicz said in a joint statement. “We strongly encourage the company’s leadership and the machinists' union to come together to reach a fair deal that is negotiated in good faith.”

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) was expected to walk the picket line Monday afternoon.

“I stand with machinists in fighting for basic workplace fairness— decent, well-deserved pay, pensions and job security. Workers need long-term certainty in jobs and income to make the American dream real. Our state’s prosperity and progress depend on proper, fair treatment of workers, especially at Pratt, where their products are critical to our national defense,” Blumenthal said.

The last machinist strike was in 2001.