-
A waste-to-energy plant operator on Long Island wants to settle a whistleblower lawsuit that claims it dumped toxic ash across parts of Suffolk County.A…
-
New York officials found pollution levels 10 times the state limit at an inactive landfill on Long Island. The so-called forever chemicals, or PFAS, may…
-
A new Yale University survey found that 67% of U.S. voters support the Transportation and Climate Initiative (TCI) to jumpstart the economy.TCI is a…
-
A group of environmentalists and lawmakers pressed the U.S. Navy to recognize new drinking water standards adopted in New York to handle the cleanup of…
-
Traffic on Long Island has returned to pre-pandemic levels.The New York State Department of Transportation says the number of vehicles on the road dropped…
-
Cleanup of the largest illegal dumping case in New York State history started on Long Island this week.Suffolk County investigators indicted more than 30…
-
New York’s single use plastic bag ban has been upheld in state Supreme Court, after the plastics industry challenged it, and will now take effect in…
-
A federal appeals court has sided with six states, including Connecticut, New York and Massachusetts, in a case against the U.S. Environmental Protection…
-
A waste-to-energy facility in Nassau County is alleged to have improperly disposed of toxic ash for nearly a decade.A former maintenance planner at the…
-
The Connecticut House of Representatives has approved legislation to eliminate single-use styrofoam food containers.State Representative Mike Demicco,…