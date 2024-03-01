New Milford residents sue manufacturer for alleged PFAS pollution

Three New Milford residents are suing manufacturing company Kimberly-Clark for alleged PFAS contamination in their community.

Kimberly-Clark has manufactured paper products in New Milford since the 1950s. Its facility is located next to the Housatonic River.

PFAS chemicals are used to make products heat and water-resistant. According to the CDC, they can cause cancer, birth defects, immune disease and more when consumed.

The CDC also said PFAS can “move through soils and contaminate drinking water sources.”

Ian Sloss, a Silver Golub & Teitell attorney, represents the plaintiffs. He said the issue came to his client’s attention when they tested their well water for PFAS contamination.

“The soil and water at the plaintiffs' residences has been tested and has come back with levels that are higher than the Connecticut action levels for PFAS chemicals,” Sloss said.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection’s “action level” for PFAS chemicals in drinking water varies by PFAS type.

Sloss said the plaintiffs hope to secure money from Kimberly-Clark to pay for the remediation of their polluted property and monitor their health.

“They're seeking compensation for what they anticipate to be future and immediate remediation needs, as well as compensation for the established the establishment of a medical monitoring program for themselves and the residents who have also been impacted by this,” Sloss said.

In a statement to WSHU, Kimberly-Clark denied the claims.

“We believe the allegations raised in this lawsuit are unfounded and plan to vigorously defend against them,” a Kimberly-Clark spokesperson said. “We do not use PFAS in any of our U.S. consumer products.”

The lawsuit was filed on Feb. 28. Sloss said it could be years before a verdict is reached.