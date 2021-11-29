© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut, New York AGs want stricter federal limits on smog

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published November 29, 2021 at 10:01 AM EST
The attorneys general of Connecticut, New York and New Jersey want the Environmental Protection Agency to put stricter limits on air pollution from trucks.

The three attorneys general asked the EPA to tighten rules on nitrogen oxide output by heavy-duty vehicles — like semi-tractor trailers and buses.

Heavy-duty vehicles make up about a fifth of the region’s nitrogen oxide pollution. This air pollution can lead to asthma and other health risks.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said the state can’t protect itself from smog without action by the EPA.

In August, President Biden told the EPA to strengthen standards in general for vehicular emissions.

Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
