Connecticut, New York AGs want stricter federal limits on smog

The attorneys general of Connecticut, New York and New Jersey want the Environmental Protection Agency to put stricter limits on air pollution from trucks.

The three attorneys general asked the EPA to tighten rules on nitrogen oxide output by heavy-duty vehicles — like semi-tractor trailers and buses.

Heavy-duty vehicles make up about a fifth of the region’s nitrogen oxide pollution. This air pollution can lead to asthma and other health risks.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said the state can’t protect itself from smog without action by the EPA.

In August, President Biden told the EPA to strengthen standards in general for vehicular emissions.