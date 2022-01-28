Samantha SimonIntern
Samantha Simon is a senior journalism major with a sociology and criminal justice double minor at Quinnipiac University. As a Queens, N.Y., native, Samantha attributes her drive and passionate work ethic to the diverse upbeat community she grew up in. This upbringing drives her passion for social justice, which she is determined to combine with her skills in journalism to have a positive impact on the world.
A former Central Islip resident spent 27 years in prison and had his charges from his 1985 trial dropped by the Suffolk County district attorney.