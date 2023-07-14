Local residents band together to study air quality around Tweed New Haven Airport

Since Avelo began offering flights out of New Haven in November 2021, Gretl Gallicchio has become something of an expert on air quality.

“I don't have a background in this,” Gallicchio said. “But I now have three years of living next to an airport that has changed life so radically for me and my children. And that has woken me up.”

Gallicchio lives in the once-quiet neighborhood that Tweed is located in; a neighborhood that is now used to constant plane takeoffs and landings.

Gallicchio and her neighbors couldn’t find answers to their questions about how the commercial airline has changed the air quality in her neighborhood, so they are conducting a study on their own.

They call the group 10,000 Hawks, named for the number of hawks that fly over Tweed airspace and surrounding areas annually.

“We started it because we realized that we didn't know what this means or what it's going to do,” Gallicchio said. “How will this affect us? And neither, unfortunately, did the people in authority that we felt we could turn to for answers to those questions. And when we found that those answers were not forthcoming, we just dived in and learned as much as we can as fast as we can.”

Now, with the help of researchers at Tufts University in Massachusetts, at least a dozen areas around the airport have hosted sensors the size of miniature refrigerators that measure air pollution as planes take off.

The goal is to use the data in conversations with local leaders.

“There are really strong arguments that can be made with scientifically defensible facts, why such expansions should be looked at and considered far more deeply and carefully than this one has been if the aim is to improve a community and benefit a community at large, rather than just some deep-pocketed investors,” Gallicchio said.

Gallicchio said elected officials have historically downplayed the impact of the planes in neighborhoods that have already been impacted by pollution.

“The city was also saying, ‘Well, I'm sure of course there will be some increase to emissions, but New Haven is basically a soup of air pollution — we've got the highways, and we've got the harbor, we've got the water pollution, we've got all these other things.' So essentially, they're saying, 'How could we ever tell what's coming from Tweed?’ And I, of course, heard that and thought, ‘Well, isn't that an argument for not adding another source?’”

Preliminary results from the study are expected as early as next week.