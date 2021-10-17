-
Overdose deaths in and around New Haven, Connecticut, were at a record high during the pandemic in 2020. That’s according to a report from the non-profit…
Data from the Connecticut Department of Public Health shows suspected overdose deaths have jumped from the same time last year.Connecticut has seen about…
Fatal drug overdoses on Long Island have increased during the pandemic.Nassau County Executive Laura Curran’s office said there were over 300 fatal…
Health experts expect 2020 will have more drug overdose deaths in Connecticut than last year.Governor Ned Lamont declared an overdose awareness day in the…
This year the total number of deaths by drug overdose in the US dropped for the first time since 1990. That’s because the number of deaths by prescription…