Report: Overdose Deaths Reached Record High In And Around New Haven

Overdose deaths in and around New Haven, Connecticut, were at a record high during the pandemic in 2020. That’s according to a report from the non-profit Data Haven.

Deaths increased 40%, up to 141 overdoses last year compared to 101 the year before, which previously held the record high for overdoses in the area.

The report covers data for Bethany, Hamden, North Haven, Woodbridge and New Haven.

The study found nearly all overdose deaths involved the synthetic opioid fentanyl.