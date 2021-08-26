© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Report: Overdose Deaths Reached Record High In And Around New Haven

WSHU | By John Kane
Published August 26, 2021 at 11:29 AM EDT
fentanyl_aptomgannam_160522.jpg
Tom Gannam
/
AP

Overdose deaths in and around New Haven, Connecticut, were at a record high during the pandemic in 2020. That’s according to a report from the non-profit Data Haven.

Deaths increased 40%, up to 141 overdoses last year compared to 101 the year before, which previously held the record high for overdoses in the area.

The report covers data for Bethany, Hamden, North Haven, Woodbridge and New Haven.

The study found nearly all overdose deaths involved the synthetic opioid fentanyl.

Tags

Connecticut NewsNew HavenConnecticutHamdenDrugsOverdosesWoodbridgeNorth HavenJohn KaneBethany
John Kane
John Kane is a News Fellow at WSHU covering local news in Connecticut and Long Island.
See stories by John Kane