Connecticut News

Connecticut Overdose Deaths Jump From Previous Year

WSHU | By Clare Secrist
Published July 19, 2021 at 2:25 PM EDT
opioidsmeds_apchrispost_180226.jpg
Chris Post
/
AP

Data from the Connecticut Department of Public Health shows suspected overdose deaths have jumped from the same time last year.

Connecticut has seen about 550 overdose deaths in the first six months, with 380 more suspected cases pending confirmation.

Dr. Andrew Newfield is chairman of psychiatry at St. Vincent’s Hospital. He said pandemic isolation and distress makes people revert back to unhealthy coping mechanisms.

Of the confirmed fatal overdoses in 2021, more than 80% involved fentanyl. That’s an opioid nearly 50 times as strong as heroin.

Clare Secrist
Clare Secrist joined WSHU Public Radio in 2020. She is passionate about reporting on stories that create awareness and promote change for the better.
