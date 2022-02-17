New London County experiences a surge in drug overdoses

Connecticut health officials are monitoring dozens of drug overdoses reported in New London County.

The state Department of Public Health reported 32 drug overdoses over the past weekend. Most happened in Norwich, the largest city in the county. Six overdoses were fatal — four of them in Norwich.

Health officials told the New London Day most of the survivors were treated with Naloxone, also known as Narcan. That’s a drug used to reverse the effects of an overdose. They said hospitals, emergency services and other officials are working together to respond to the spike.

More than 1,000 people died of opioid overdoses in Connecticut in 2021.