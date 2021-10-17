-
Police in one Connecticut town got good marks for their conduct in a study of 500 hours of body camera footage in a study that looks at how police interact with the public.
The Connecticut Bond Commission approved $1.1 billion in state borrowing on Friday. The money is to be spent on transportation infrastructure, school…
The Newtown, Connecticut, first selectman is seeking a third term but won’t accept an endorsement from the town’s Democratic or Republican party.Dan…
The town of Newtown, Connecticut, banned the opening of legal cannabis businesses on the same day the state legalized recreational marijuana.First…
A federal judge says Remington Arms’ insurance will stay intact during its $159 million Chapter 11 bankruptcy sale, according to Hearst Connecticut…
Lawyers for Remington Arms and families of several victims in the 2012 Newtown school shooting met over the gunmaker’s bankruptcy filing on…
A Connecticut attorney representing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has been called “sloppy” by a state panel that regulates lawyers. Attorney Norm Pattis…
Newtown’s high school football team won the state championship Saturday — on the seventh anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.The…
Presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke spoke to gun safety advocates in Newtown, Connecticut, Wednesday.O’Rourke appeared at a town hall-style event as a…
The campaign manager for third-party Connecticut gubernatorial candidate Oz Griebel was arrested Monday for stealing from his employer. He is also the…