Newtown comes together at Catherine Violet Hubbard Animal Sanctuary groundbreaking

Ten years since the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, the mother of one victim marked the day by breaking ground on the headquarters for an animal sanctuary she started in memory of her daughter.

Jenny Hubbard is the mother of Catherine Violet Hubbard, who died in the shooting.

“Today, ten years after a day that changed us all, that snatched our innocence and forever changed me as a mother — today, after ten years of hard work, of finding a place to call sanctuary, that it was important to reclaim today,” Hubbard said.

Hubbard founded the animal sanctuary in 2013 and got a plot of land from the state a year later. Since then, they’ve run animal-themed programs on the property, but the new $10 million facility will include a library, veterinary clinic and other offices.

“This sanctuary is part of a journey of healing," said State Senator Tony Hwang, R-Fairfield. "It is the goal of this sanctuary to create a safe haven for animals and humans.”

Architects said the facility will be a kind of sustainable structure called a ‘living building,’ that generates all its own energy through renewable resources.