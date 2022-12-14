© 2022 WSHU
Connecticut News

Newtown comes together at Catherine Violet Hubbard Animal Sanctuary groundbreaking

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published December 14, 2022 at 4:40 PM EST
cvhcombo_cvh_171213.jpg
Courtesy of Catherine Violet Hubbard Animal Sanctuary
/

Ten years since the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, the mother of one victim marked the day by breaking ground on the headquarters for an animal sanctuary she started in memory of her daughter.

Jenny Hubbard is the mother of Catherine Violet Hubbard, who died in the shooting. 

“Today, ten years after a day that changed us all, that snatched our innocence and forever changed me as a mother — today, after ten years of hard work, of finding a place to call sanctuary, that it was important to reclaim today,” Hubbard said.

Hubbard founded the animal sanctuary in 2013 and got a plot of land from the state a year later. Since then, they’ve run animal-themed programs on the property, but the new $10 million facility will include a library, veterinary clinic and other offices.

“This sanctuary is part of a journey of healing," said State Senator Tony Hwang, R-Fairfield. "It is the goal of this sanctuary to create a safe haven for animals and humans.”

Architects said the facility will be a kind of sustainable structure called a ‘living building,’ that generates all its own energy through renewable resources.

Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
