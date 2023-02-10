Encore: Still Newtown

How does a community recover from a tragedy? The residents of Newtown, Connecticut have carried the burden of the Sandy Hook School shooting for 10 years.

This week, The Full Story will feature an encore presentation of a conversation with WSHU’s Davis Dunavin about his podcast: Still Newtown . Davis covered the attack in 2012. And over the past decade, he has followed the Newtown community as the residents strived to heal.

PART 1: Reflecting

REFLECTING ENCORE.mp3 Listen • 11:59

PART 2: Healing

HEALING ENCORE.mp3 Listen • 18:29

PART 3: Resilience