© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
id-wshu-fullstory-rgb-PODCAST.jpg
The Full Story

Encore: Still Newtown

By Fatou Sangare,
Sophie CamizziTom KuserAnn Lopez
Published February 10, 2023 at 6:00 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe
NEWTON-MEMORIAL
Bryan Woolston/AP
/
FR171481 AP
Memorial unveiled in honor of the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut on Sunday, November 13, 2022.

How does a community recover from a tragedy? The residents of Newtown, Connecticut have carried the burden of the Sandy Hook School shooting for 10 years.

This week, The Full Story will feature an encore presentation of a conversation with WSHU’s Davis Dunavin about his podcast: Still Newtown. Davis covered the attack in 2012. And over the past decade, he has followed the Newtown community as the residents strived to heal.

PART 1: Reflecting

REFLECTING ENCORE.mp3

PART 2: Healing

HEALING ENCORE.mp3

PART 3: Resilience

RESILIENCE ENCORE.mp3

Tags
The Full Story The Full StoryNewtownStill NewtownDavis Dunavin
Stay Connected
Fatou Sangare
Fatou Sangare is an associate producer on WSHU's News Talk Show "The Full Story." She has Masters of the Arts in Journalism and Media Production degree from Sacred Heart University.
See stories by Fatou Sangare
Sophie Camizzi
Sophie Camizzi is a current news fellow at WSHU, studying at Sacred Heart University. She is a native of Ansonia, Connecticut.
See stories by Sophie Camizzi
Tom Kuser
Tom has been with WSHU since 1987, after spending 15 years at college and commercial radio and television stations. He became Program Director in 1999, and has been local host of NPR’s Morning Edition since 2000.
See stories by Tom Kuser
Ann Lopez
Ann is an editor and senior content producer with WSHU, including the founding producer of the weekly talk show, The Full Story.
See stories by Ann Lopez