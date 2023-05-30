Newtown Board of Education to vote on book ban

The Newtown Board of Education will vote on Thursday to keep or ban two graphic novels from the high school library.

Parents, town leaders, students and educators are concerned about the precedent a book ban could set.

The books are "Flamer" by Mike Curato and "Blankets" by Craig Thompson. They are graphic novels that some parents and Board of Education members say contain pornographic material.

There were around ten complaints about the books.

A committee of educators and administrators reviewed the novels and voted unanimously to keep them in circulation.

The BOE’s initial vote, 3-3, showed split support.

Newtown High School parent Doria Linnetz said the board should not be questioning the recommendations of the committee.

“They should be listening to be experts in our community, " Linnetz said. “So our educators, our administrators, our students who have come forward to speak about the importance of having a diverse representation and the books available to them.”

Newtown Democratic Town Chair Alex Villamil said book banning is dangerous because it becomes a pattern.

“If we start going down this road, we allow these books to start being banned, what else will come down the road to continue being banned?” Villamil questioned.

The board will vote again on Thursday. All members will be present, so a tie will not be possible.