In Connecticut, students and parents are concerned about vandalism at New Britain High School following a viral TikTok challenge. They reached out for an…
Connecticut Republicans want state lawmakers to hold a special session on juvenile crime. This comes after a teen struck and killed a jogger while driving…
Nearly one in ten students in a large Connecticut school district can’t access the internet. That’s made distance learning in the COVID-19 era difficult…
Relatives of a man killed by police in Connecticut are demanding the release of videos from officer body and dashboard cameras. About 60 protesters,…
New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart has vetoed a proposal to rename a street named for the father of disgraced Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort. She…
The city council of New Britain has voted to change the name of a street that honors the father of disgraced Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort. The…
New Britain, Connecticut, Mayor Erin Stewart has pulled out of a contentious project to build a gravel quarry onto city property.The project came from…
New Britain, Connecticut, Mayor Erin Stewart announced on Facebook on Monday that she will seek the Republican nomination for governor.“I’m committed to…
Today, live on Facebook, 30-year-old New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart announced her candidacy for governor of Connecticut.Stewart, a second-term mayor in a…
This Thursday will mark five years since the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut that killed 20 children and six educators.…