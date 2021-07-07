© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Connecticut Officials Wrangle Over Juvenile Crime

WSHU | By Clare Secrist
Published July 7, 2021 at 3:11 PM EDT
Connecticut Republicans want state lawmakers to hold a special session on juvenile crime. This comes after a teen struck and killed a jogger while driving a stolen vehicle in New Britain last week.

New Britain police said the suspect was a repeat juvenile offender. Chief Christopher Chute said the juvenile justice system fails to hold kids accountable and allows them to reoffend.

“The current system did not set a path for these offenders tor rehabilitate and become law abiding adults; the current system did not find the root cause of these problems and correct them; the current system did not protect the public from their behavior; the current did the exact opposite,” Chute said.

New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart wants lawmakers to fix the failures of the state juvenile system.

Democrats have said a special session is unlikely. They want more research to determine if there is a spike in juvenile car theft. Governor Ned Lamont has committed $5 million dollars to study any trends and causes.

Leaders of the state Juvenile Justice Policy and Oversight Committee did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Clare Secrist
Clare Secrist joined WSHU Public Radio in 2020. She is passionate about reporting on stories that create awareness and promote change for the better.
