U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer of New York is asking for help to battle mosquitoes carrying the West Nile Virus.Schumer wrote to the U.S. Environmental…
The Connecticut Department of Public Health said it has identified the first two human cases of West Nile Virus in the state this year.The patients are…
Mosquitoes with West Nile Virus have been detected in Meriden, Connecticut. The state’s Mosquito Management Program told the Meriden Department of Health…
Thirty-two mosquitoes collected in Suffolk County earlier this month have tested positive for West Nile Virus.County Health Officials took samples through…
The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station has reported the first West Nile Virus-positive mosquitoes this season — earlier than previous…
Scientists at the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station have begun their annual mosquito monitoring and testing program for mosquito-borne viral…
Connecticut health officials say mosquito samples taken in Stonington have tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis.It’s the first detection of EEE…
Connecticut will be testing mosquitos this year for Eastern Equine Encephalitis, a rare but potentially deadly virus. Funding for the program had been…
Suffolk County health officials say mosquitoes have tested positive for both Eastern equine encephalitis and the West Nile viruses.A mosquito sample from…
A second person in Connecticut has died from Eastern Equine Encephalitis. An Old Lyme resident was diagnosed with EEE and hospitalized last Friday. State…