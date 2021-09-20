Schumer Asks For EPA, CDC Funds To Battle Mosquito-Borne Illnesses

U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer of New York is asking for help to battle mosquitoes carrying the West Nile Virus.

Schumer wrote to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency administrator asking for aid to New York. He said the EPA can come in immediately to provide aid.

“They have resources; they’re the experts on how to prevent the spread of these viruses," Schumer said. "They provide state and local mosquito control departments with tools that they can use to prevent the spread of mosquitoes.”

Schumer also requested a 61% increase in funding from the CDC for a program that kills bugs that feed on blood to help prevent diseases.

Schumer said this is one of the worst mosquito seasons that the state has had in recent memory due to warmer and wetter weather.

“We have a record number of bugs in New York plaguing communities across the state they are very prevalent here in New York City, Long Island and upstate,” Schumer said.

Over 100 mosquito samples, four birds and one person have tested positive for West Nile in Suffolk County.