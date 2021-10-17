-
The regulations will be open for public comment for 60 days, after which the board will finalize and implement them. Tremaine Wright, the chair of the board, said the plants must be properly stored and kept out reach of children.
Progressive activists on Long Island want the head of the Democratic Party in New York to step down over controversial comments he made about his refusal to endorse his party’s nominee for mayor of Buffalo.
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, who is fully vaccinated, said he was tested on Wednesday after he developed mild symptoms. He will work from home as he quarantines for the next seven days.
An estimated $3 billion project led by Equinor Energy to build New York’s first large-scale wind farm has been delayed by more than two years.
U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi visited MercyFirst, a Long Island Facility where migrant children are housed before they can be relocated to live with a sponsor.
Long Island GOP officials urge voters to reject expanded voting and environmental rights ballot proposalsThe proposals would make it easier to vote through same-day voter registration and “no excuse” absentee ballots. Another would add clean air and water to the state’s Bill of Rights.
Early voting in Suffolk County is set to begin Saturday, October 23, ahead of the general election on November 2.
Eight homeless and recently homeless households received the first of 24 vouchers in the Town of Brookhaven as part of the Biden administration’s first round of emergency housing vouchers made available during the pandemic.
Why does Suffolk County want to upgrade its wastewater systems? In an extended interview, WSHU’s J.D. Allen speaks to Suffolk County Water Czar Peter Scully.
Immigrant advocacy groups on Long Island are demanding more funding for a state program that helped undocumented workers who lost income due to the…