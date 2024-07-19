Ex-Suffolk County DA released from federal prison

Former Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota has been released early from federal prison. He was serving a five-year sentence for corruption and witness tampering.

Spota, now 82, has been released to “community confinement,” according to prison officials. That could mean either home confinement or a halfway house.

Spota’s conviction stems from a 2012 incident when former Suffolk County Police Chief James Burke beat a handcuffed man. In 2019, a jury convicted Spota and his aide, Christopher McPartland, on charges of conspiracy to cover up the beating, and also found Spota guilty of obstruction of justice and civil rights violations.

Spota served less than three years at the federal prison in Danbury, Connecticut.