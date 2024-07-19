© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ex-Suffolk County DA released from federal prison

WSHU | By Desiree D'Iorio
Published July 19, 2024 at 11:47 AM EDT
Former Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota
SCDAComm
/
Wikimedia

Former Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota has been released early from federal prison. He was serving a five-year sentence for corruption and witness tampering.

Spota, now 82, has been released to “community confinement,” according to prison officials. That could mean either home confinement or a halfway house.

Spota’s conviction stems from a 2012 incident when former Suffolk County Police Chief James Burke beat a handcuffed man. In 2019, a jury convicted Spota and his aide, Christopher McPartland, on charges of conspiracy to cover up the beating, and also found Spota guilty of obstruction of justice and civil rights violations.

Spota served less than three years at the federal prison in Danbury, Connecticut.
Tags
Long Island News Desiree D'IorioLong IslandThomas SpotaSuffolk CountyJames BurkeDanbury Federal Correctional Institution
Desiree D'Iorio
Desiree reports on the lives of military service members, veterans, and their families for WSHU as part of the American Homefront project. Born and raised in Connecticut, she now calls Long Island home.
See stories by Desiree D'Iorio