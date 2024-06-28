Sound Bites: Restoring 50,000 CT customers' power could take the weekend

Good morning — More than 50,000 Connecticut residents were without power after a heavy storm blew through the region on Wednesday night. Steve Sullivan, Eversource’s president of electric operations, said restoration will take multiple days.

“I can tell just by looking at the locations and looking at the numbers, it'll be multi-day,” Sullivan said. “So, we're probably into the weekend for the last customers.”

“Those storms, when they swept through, they caused significant tree damage, and pretty much across the entire state,” he added.

Sullivan said if you see downed power lines, do not drive over or approach them. You can check for outages in your area for Eversource, United Illuminating and PSEG Long Island.

Here’s bite-sized look at what else we’re hearing:

A final report was released on the deaths of two Bristol police. Bristol police officer Alec Lurato was justified in the use of deadly force to stop a gunman who killed two other Bristol officers in an ambush attack, according to a final report on the incident from the state Office of the Inspector General. It details all the phases that led to the deaths of police Lieutenant Dustin DeMonte and Sergeant Alex Hamzy in October 2022. The officers were responding to a call about a possible domestic violence dispute between two brothers. — Sabrina Garone

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has tested positive for COVID-19. A spokesperson said Lamont was feeling under the weather Wednesday and took a COVID test. He is feeling fine except for a couple of mild symptoms, according to the statement. Lamont, who is 70, has not been in the office and was taking scheduled time off. He will work remotely in the meantime. — J.D. Allen

Four school districts in Connecticut face a federal civil rights complaint concerning inadequate treatment of students in special education programs. Those districts are Bridgeport, Waterbury, Hartford and Stratford. The complaint to the Department of Justice calls for an investigation into the districts for allegedly providing the students with subpar education and often forcing them into seclusion or restraint — 1,200 cases in one school year. The complaint stems from a two-year-long investigation into the districts, which were enrolling their special education students in private programs run by High Road Schools. The investigation found student education and wellbeing were overlooked in these programs. — Eda Uzunlar

LGBTQ+ New Yorkers want more of a voice at the state Capitol. Advocates are urging Governor Kathy Hochul to sign a bill that would create an LGBTQ+ advisory board, which would submit an annual report to the state Legislature of the top issues facing the LGBTQ+ community in the state, including book bans and limitations on trans athletes — such as in Nassau County. Hochul vetoed a similar bill last year. — J.D. Allen

Two Long Island school districts received $70 million in low-interest, tax-free bonds for upgrades. The bonds were issued by the State Dormitory Authority to support renovations and upgrades to enhance safety, technology and athletic field improvements. Hempstead received $39.4 million, while East Islip received more than $31.7 million. — Andrea Quiles

A New Haven tenants union has filed complaints against their new landlord. Tenants of the Emerson Apartments issued state and local complaints about their property management to the city’s Fair Rent Commission, claiming retaliation. They say the landlords refused to renew their leases after they formed their tenants union in February. — J.D. Allen

Connecticut native Alyssa Naeher is headed to the Olympics with the U.S. Women’s National Soccer team. Naeher, 36, is headed to her third Olympics with the team, as the primary goalkeeper since 2016. Naeher, of Bridgeport, attended Christian Heritage School in Stratford. She plays for the Chicago Red Stars and is already a two-time world cup champion and an Olympic bronze medalist. The U.S. kicks off against Zambia on July 25. — Molly Ingram

The fireworks show at Jones Beach is back this Fourth of July. The 25-minute celebration in colors illuminates the sky at 9:30 p.m. There is no additional charge for the fireworks show. Regular park admission is $10 per vehicle. This year marks 95 years since the opening of Jones Beach State Park on Long Island’s South Shore. — J.D. Allen