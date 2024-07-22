Enjoy these summer events in Connecticut and Long Island's Indigenous communities
From powwow and fundraisers to book clubs and festivals, here are some of the upcoming Indigenous events that Connecticut and Long Island residents can participate in this summer.
Connecticut
The Mohegan Tribe will host its annual Wigwam Festival from Saturday, Aug. 17 until Aug. 18 at Fort Shantok. Also known as the Green Corn Festival, the event will be a showcase of traditional Native American crafts, foods and dance competitions. The event is free and open to the public.
Guests can park for free at Saint Bernard High School and take the complimentary shuttle, which will run pickups and dropoffs at two locations throughout the day. Learn more here.
WSHU spoke with U.S. Treasurer and Mohegan Chief Lynn Malerba about what guests can expect at the celebration. Listen here.
Schemitzun is also known as the Feast of Green Corn and Dance. It is a two-day festival hosted by the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation. The family-friendly event is held annually at Mashantucket, near the tribe’s museum.
Visitors will have the chance to experience the Eastern Woodland Exhibit. There will be demonstrations of wampum making, fish net making and open-fire cooking the old way. The live outdoor exhibit will showcase stories from tribal ancestors.
The event will run from Aug. 26 until Aug. 27, rain or shine. Native American arts and crafts, ceremonial items, clothing, books, prints and more will be available for purchase. A list of vendors, directions and tickets can be found here.
- The Mashantucket Pequot Museum & Research Center will host the Three Sisters Community Fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 17 from 6 to 10 p.m. Attendees will learn about the museum's public programs and outdoor learning spaces. The event will present an Indigenous perspective on current and future science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) needs of the region. Learn more here.
- The Museum will also host reading circles and Circle of UYUHTÕQATASH (Stories) activity classes throughout the summer. Families can participate in the events, which are included with general museum admission. All books featured this summer are available for sale in the museum store. Learn more here.
- The Mashantucket Pequot Tribe will host an entrepreneur and small business symposium and networking event on Aug. 27 in partnership with WONDR Nation, the tribe’s online gaming entertainment company. It will be a free one-day symposium with special topics specifically related to the needs of tribal entrepreneurs and business owners. Reservations can be made here.
Long Island
The Shinnecock Indian Nation will host its 78th Powwow on its territory in Southampton. The event will begin Aug. 30 and run through Labor Day weekend. The event is one of the largest Native American gatherings on the East Coast.
Tribe members from across the United States and members of the general public will attend. Visiting tribe members will have the opportunity to compete for cash prizes in drum and dance competitions. Awards will be announced Monday at 6 p.m.
There will also be ceremonial dances, guest entertainment, prayers and acknowledgment of visiting dignitaries. Vendors will showcase Native American art, crafts and authentic Native American food.
A detailed schedule of the weekend's events, directions and tickets can be found here.
Ma’s House & BIPOC Art Studio has partnered with the Southampton History Museum to present the exhibit “Reclamation: Narratives of Space, History, and Culture.” It explores how artists reclaim physical space, historical narratives, stories or cultural identity and representation. The exhibit will be open to the public until Sept. 28.
The studio will host a series of Artist Talk events featuring artists from the exhibition. The talks will be hosted each Saturday in August at the Southampton History Museum. Learn more here.