Enjoy these summer events in Connecticut and Long Island's Indigenous communities

The Mohegan Tribe will host its annual Wigwam Festival from Saturday, Aug. 17 until Aug. 18 at Fort Shantok. Also known as the Green Corn Festival, the event will be a showcase of traditional Native American crafts, foods and dance competitions. The event is free and open to the public.

Guests can park for free at Saint Bernard High School and take the complimentary shuttle, which will run pickups and dropoffs at two locations throughout the day. Learn more here.

WSHU spoke with U.S. Treasurer and Mohegan Chief Lynn Malerba about what guests can expect at the celebration. Listen here.