Labor Unions

New York regulators certified the state’s first agricultural labor union at a winery in eastern Long Island.Newsday reports that RWDSU Local 338 will…
Unionized workers at the Connecticut Valley Hospital in Middletown said there is a dangerous shortage of mental health workers.Damien Nuzzo is a nurse…
Governor Ned Lamont’s office announced that 1,700 management-level state employees can expect raises that will cost $13 million. The announcement comes as…
McDonald’s workers went on strike Friday at travel plazas along Interstate 95 in Connecticut.The union that represents workers said they faced anti-union…
The union that represents thousands of group home workers in Connecticut said it is once again delaying a planned strike as it negotiates with the…
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont reached a deal between the state’s largest health care workers’ union and the nursing home industry late Thursday…
Union officials say more than 2,800 workers at over two dozen nursing homes across Connecticut are ready to hit the picket line at 6 a.m. Friday if their…
A union of Long Island power workers avoided going on strike by approving a last-minute contract with their employer, National Grid.The four-year contract…
The union that represents 500 Long Island Rail Road train operators has filed for federal mediation during a potential contract impasse.The Brotherhood of…
New York Attorney General Letitia James filed the lawsuit on Tuesday over Amazon’s alleged neglect of COVID-19 guidelines and safety laws to protect…