Long Island News

Local train inspectors plan to strike this fall

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published July 11, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT
MTA Train
Mtatrain
/
Wikimedia Commons

A union representing train inspectors plans to strike after years of contract negotiations. That could disrupt tens of thousands of New York and Connecticut commuters this fall.

The Transportation Workers Union represents about 600 regional inspectors. They voted to strike as early as this fall.

Union officials said it’s in response to an effort by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to spread wage increases across a 50-month contract.

The original agreement from 2019 was 48 months. The union said this is a difference of only a few hundred dollars per worker, which the MTA can afford.

They plan to withdraw from mediation with the MTA after their talks wrap up in September or October.

This all comes as ridership slowly creeps back to pre-pandemic levels. Metro-North averaged 195,000 weekday riders in May.

Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
