Local train inspectors plan to strike this fall

A union representing train inspectors plans to strike after years of contract negotiations. That could disrupt tens of thousands of New York and Connecticut commuters this fall.

The Transportation Workers Union represents about 600 regional inspectors. They voted to strike as early as this fall.

Union officials said it’s in response to an effort by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to spread wage increases across a 50-month contract.

The original agreement from 2019 was 48 months. The union said this is a difference of only a few hundred dollars per worker, which the MTA can afford.

They plan to withdraw from mediation with the MTA after their talks wrap up in September or October.

This all comes as ridership slowly creeps back to pre-pandemic levels. Metro-North averaged 195,000 weekday riders in May.