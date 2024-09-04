Union support high among younger workers

Labor unions have seen a surge of support according to a recent Gallup poll, with Gen Z and millennial workers showing the highest levels.

About 70% of Americans are in favor of union protections for workers overall. That number rises to 71% for those aged 30 to 49 and to 80% for those aged 18 to 29.

The high numbers come after a series of national labor disputes including the Hollywood writers and actors who went on strike for months last year, and union-busting accusations against the e-commerce giant, Amazon.

Several Starbucks workers around Connecticut and Long Island have launched unionizing efforts over the past few years to demand more consistent schedules and staffing levels.

Despite the widespread support, union membership hovers around 10%, a record low.