DESPP violated state privatization rules, contracting board subcommittee finds

The Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection gave a $100,000 contract to a private IT firm last August in violation of state rules.

That’s the finding of an investigation by a subcommittee of the Connecticut Contracting Standards Board.

The investigation was prompted by a complaint from a state employee who said the contract was an attempt by the department to privatize her unionized state job.

“We already believe that it is contracting out. We are going to make that recommendation next Friday to the full board,” said Sal Luciano, a retired state labor leader and member of the Contracting Standards Board, who chaired the subcommittee’s unanimous vote on Thursday.

“Facts are facts. The agency has heard all of this. They could either respond between now and next Friday. But with what we have here we have a vote; we have a recommendation,” he said.

Connecticut law requires state agencies to do a cost-benefit analysis and seek the approval of the state Contracting Standards Board before privatizing services performed by unionized state employees.