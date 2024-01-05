© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

DESPP violated state privatization rules, contracting board subcommittee finds

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published January 5, 2024 at 8:30 AM EST
Ronnell A. Higgins
Dan Renzetti /Yale University
/
ct.gov
Ronnell A. Higgins is the new Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection commissioner.

The Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection gave a $100,000 contract to a private IT firm last August in violation of state rules.

That’s the finding of an investigation by a subcommittee of the Connecticut Contracting Standards Board.

The investigation was prompted by a complaint from a state employee who said the contract was an attempt by the department to privatize her unionized state job.

“We already believe that it is contracting out. We are going to make that recommendation next Friday to the full board,” said Sal Luciano, a retired state labor leader and member of the Contracting Standards Board, who chaired the subcommittee’s unanimous vote on Thursday.

“Facts are facts. The agency has heard all of this. They could either respond between now and next Friday. But with what we have here we have a vote; we have a recommendation,” he said.

Connecticut law requires state agencies to do a cost-benefit analysis and seek the approval of the state Contracting Standards Board before privatizing services performed by unionized state employees.
Tags
Connecticut News Union ContractsState Construction ContractsLaborLabor UnionsjobsConnecticut State Police ScandalUnion Contracts
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma