Two Connecticut residents were arrested Tuesday and charged for their alleged involvement at the insurrection on the U.S. Capitol on January 6.Federal…
A Connecticut man has been arrested in connection with the violent mob of pro-Trump extremists that attacked the U.S. Capitol in January.Richard Crosby is…
Connecticut Democratic Representatives Joe Courtney and Jahana Hayes spent thousands of campaign dollars on security in the months after the January 6…
U.S. Congresswoman Kathleen Rice from Long Island wants answers from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg about the social media company’s role in disinformation…
Federal prosecutors say a second Long Island man has been arrested in connection to the U.S. Capitol breach on January 6.Greg Rubenacker of Farmingdale…
A Ridgefield man who took part in the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol now faces additional charges from a federal grand jury.Patrick McCaughey…
The FBI has arrested a Long Island man on charges of illegally storming the U.S. Capitol.Justin McAuliffe of Bellmore bragged on Facebook about being in…
An assistant conductor for the Long Island Rail Road has been suspended by the MTA after allegedly attending the pro-Trump rally the day insurrectionists…
Federal authorities say a Connecticut man was charged this week with assaulting a police officer during the U.S. Capitol insurrection.Patrick Edward…
Here is the official record from the U.S. House floor on how representatives from New York and Connecticut acted on impeaching President Donald Trump for…