2 Connecticut Residents Charged In Connection With Jan. 6 Insurrection

Two Connecticut residents were arrested Tuesday and charged for their alleged involvement at the insurrection on the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

Federal investigators traced footage of Carla Krzywicki and Jean Lavin of Canterbury, Connecticut, with pictures they posted on Facebook. They were charged with entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a capitol building and demonstrating in a capitol building.

Krzywicki and Lavin are scheduled to appear before a U.S. Magistrate Judge in Hartford on Tuesday.

The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.