Connecticut News

2nd Connecticut Man Arrested Connected To Jan. 6 Capitol Attack

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published June 3, 2021 at 3:42 PM EDT
The U.S. Capitol
J. Scott Applewhite
/
AP
The U.S. Capitol

A Connecticut man has been arrested in connection with the violent mob of pro-Trump extremists that attacked the U.S. Capitol in January.

Richard Crosby is a 25-year-old from Harwinton. He’s the second Connecticut man charged in connection with the attack. About 500 people have been charged overall.

Crosby told the Washington Post in January he was among about 20 people who broke into the Senate chambers. Crosby told the Post they were doing what Trump asked them to do.

Crosby faces charges including obstruction of Congress and disorderly conduct in the Capitol, and could receive up to 20 years in prison. His next court date is June 8.

Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
