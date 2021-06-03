2nd Connecticut Man Arrested Connected To Jan. 6 Capitol Attack

A Connecticut man has been arrested in connection with the violent mob of pro-Trump extremists that attacked the U.S. Capitol in January.

Richard Crosby is a 25-year-old from Harwinton. He’s the second Connecticut man charged in connection with the attack. About 500 people have been charged overall.

Crosby told the Washington Post in January he was among about 20 people who broke into the Senate chambers. Crosby told the Post they were doing what Trump asked them to do.

Crosby faces charges including obstruction of Congress and disorderly conduct in the Capitol, and could receive up to 20 years in prison. His next court date is June 8.