Connecticut Senators hope Jan. 6 anniversary gives momentum to voting rights bills

Connecticut’s two U.S. Senators, both Democrats, said the first anniversary of the U.S. Capitol insurrection and riot should give momentum to their colleagues to take action on voting rights bills.

The stalled voting rights bills are needed to preserve American democracy, said U.S. Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut.

“And if we don’t pass this legislation, I don’t know what’s going to happen to our democracy. I know that sounds hyperbolic, but I think our nation is at its most fragile moment since the Civil War,” Murphy said.

There is a through line from the January 6 U.S. Capitol riot to efforts in Republican-controlled states to change election laws to put them in charge, said U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut.

“That is the threat that continues. And that is why we need the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act,” he said.

The two senators said they will spend the next couple of weeks trying to persuade fellow Democrats to embrace changes to the Senate filibuster rule that would enable them take action on the stalled bills over Republican opposition.