One year ago, a former Fulbright Scholar from Indonesia who was living in West Hartford, Connecticut, sought sanctuary from deportation at a church in…
Under President Trump, officials with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) are casting a broader net when it comes to who they’re prioritizing…
Arrests of undocumented immigrants sought for deportation on Long Island and the New York City area have increased by over 30 percent since…
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., has introduced a bill that would stop immigration enforcement from targeting people at schools, hospitals,…
Leandro Arriaga is a construction worker, a property owner and the father of four children. He’s also been living in the United States without…
Leaders of sanctuary cities around the region say a new threat by Attorney General Jeff Sessions won't change their immigration policies. The term…
East Haven, Connecticut, recently appeared on a federal list of cities and towns that have refused to work with immigration agents to deport undocumented…
Immigrant rights activists in Connecticut want communities to know that a federal Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agent dressed as a local police…
City officials in Hartford, Connecticut, say federal immigration agents dressed as local police tried to lure an undocumented person to a city building so…
On Wednesday Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy sent a memo to the state’s schools, colleges and police outlining how to deal with federal Immigration and…