Hartford police investigating anti-ICE protest incident

Hartford Police are investigating after a vehicle leaving a federal courthouse knocked down at least one person at a protest against Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Thursday night.

The protest was held after an ICE agent shot and killed a woman who was driving in Minnesota. The Department of Homeland Security has defended the shooting, saying Renee Good was using her vehicle as a weapon. State officials have said she did not pose a threat.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont (D) said the incident in Hartford, captured on video here , could have been avoided, and is distracting from the reason for the protests.

“ICE took an open window and shot somebody in the head and shot her dead, and she was an innocent mother of three,” Lamont said. “I don't want anything to distract from that. You're doing just what President Trump says if there's a demonstration here in Hartford, a couple of people do something they shouldn't do; all of a sudden, that distracts. That's just what he wants. He takes advantage of issues and distractions like that. Don't let that happen.”

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) on Friday asked DHS Secretary Kristi Noem to provide information about how ICE agents are trained to use force.

He cited the uptick in the number of officers being hired and asked whether quantity was being valued over quality of training.

“The physical brutality of ICE tactics has resulted in shootings and serious injuries, not just in Minneapolis, but throughout the country, and the pattern of escalating indefensible violence must be investigated, restrained and reformed,” Blumenthal said.