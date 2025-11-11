© 2025 WSHU
ACLU calls for halt to police use of license plate readers in CT

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published November 11, 2025 at 4:12 PM EST
Molly Ingram
/
WSHU

The ACLU of Connecticut said police departments should stop using automatic license plate readers because the data could be shared with federal agencies like ICE.

The ACLU said it filed records requests with nearly a hundred departments across the state that use automatic license plate readers. They want to know how departments use them and what other companies they have contracts with.

Advocates have singled out the driver surveillance company Flock. The company shares data with the Trump administration—and often includes clauses in its contracts that allow it to share data without the knowledge of relevant departments.

The company’s website states that many police departments in Connecticut regularly use license-plate readers.

The ACLU said it wants a statewide moratorium on the software until lawmakers can put regulations in place.
Connecticut News ICEPolice SurveillanceLicense Plate Scanning
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
