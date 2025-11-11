ACLU calls for halt to police use of license plate readers in CT

The ACLU of Connecticut said police departments should stop using automatic license plate readers because the data could be shared with federal agencies like ICE.

The ACLU said it filed records requests with nearly a hundred departments across the state that use automatic license plate readers. They want to know how departments use them and what other companies they have contracts with.

Advocates have singled out the driver surveillance company Flock. The company shares data with the Trump administration—and often includes clauses in its contracts that allow it to share data without the knowledge of relevant departments.

The company’s website states that many police departments in Connecticut regularly use license-plate readers.

The ACLU said it wants a statewide moratorium on the software until lawmakers can put regulations in place.