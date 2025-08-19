© 2025 WSHU
Stamford lawmaker draws ICE ire, death threats over post

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published August 19, 2025 at 8:33 AM EDT
FILE - In this July 8, 2019, file photo, a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer looks on during an operation in Escondido, Calif. Advocacy groups and unions are pressuring Marriott, MGM and others not to house migrants who have been arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. But the U.S. government says it sometimes needs bed space, and if hotels don’t help it might have to split up families. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
Gregory Bull/AP
/
AP
A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer looks on during an operation.

Immigrations and Customs Enforcement’s official X account endorsed a call for Connecticut State Representative Corey Paris to be arrested for telling his constituents ICE was operating in his district.

Paris said on Instagram that people should stay vigilant among reports of ICE activity. He didn’t mention specifics. But a well-known far-right-wing X account, Libs of TikTok, accused him of doxxing, releasing private information online, which isn’t what Paris’s statement appeared to do. The account called for charges against Paris. Their post has been shared more than 20,000 times. ICE later retweeted the post and tagged the Justice Department.

Paris said he’s gotten death threats and threats of violence against his family. But he says he doesn’t regret standing up for the targeted and voiceless. He’s gotten support from fellow state Democrats, including Attorney General William Tong and House Speaker Matt Ritter.
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin