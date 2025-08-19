Stamford lawmaker draws ICE ire, death threats over post

Immigrations and Customs Enforcement’s official X account endorsed a call for Connecticut State Representative Corey Paris to be arrested for telling his constituents ICE was operating in his district.

Paris said on Instagram that people should stay vigilant among reports of ICE activity. He didn’t mention specifics. But a well-known far-right-wing X account, Libs of TikTok, accused him of doxxing, releasing private information online, which isn’t what Paris’s statement appeared to do. The account called for charges against Paris. Their post has been shared more than 20,000 times. ICE later retweeted the post and tagged the Justice Department.

Paris said he’s gotten death threats and threats of violence against his family. But he says he doesn’t regret standing up for the targeted and voiceless. He’s gotten support from fellow state Democrats, including Attorney General William Tong and House Speaker Matt Ritter.