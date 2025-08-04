CT high school student detained by ICE, community members fight for his release

Esdrás is an 18-year-old student at Wilbur Cross High School in New Haven who emigrated from Guatemala in 2023 and is now entering his junior year.

He is also a Connecticut Students for a Dream member, a group that supports undocumented students. Earlier this year, he spoke to state lawmakers, asking for health insurance access for all young people in Connecticut, regardless of immigration status. In his statement, he explained that he and his uncle don’t have insurance and have avoided medical care because of the high costs.

Last week, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrested him while he was at work.

On July 30, many officials, teachers, and other community members gathered at Wilbur Cross for a rally supporting Esdrás’ release.

Yenimar Cortes, New Haven organizer with CT Students for a Dream, opened the rally.

“We know that one of our community members has been stolen from us, and we felt it in our community. And so, we're here today to stand up and let them know that we're not going to let it happen. We're here to tell them that we're strong together. That, amongst the fear that they put in and all of the ICE agents walking in our community, we know that united we are stronger. And we want to let them know today that we will work hard until we bring Esdrás home,” Cortes said.

“We also know that Esdrás is not the only person who has been removed from their community. It's happening nationwide. And so we want to tell them that here in Connecticut, as well as nationwide, we are stronger together. We know that working-class people, when they fight, they win.”

Melany Yunga, another immigrant student at Wilbur Cross High and a member of CT Students for a Dream, also spoke.

“Ice agents have arrested 247 people in our state, with a 125% increase from the same time last year. These arrests are not happening in federal detention centers. They're happening right in our neighborhoods, in workplaces, at school, in homes, and even on the street during routine traffic stops. They happened last week with our fellow students and community members. Esdrás was taken from us and his family by ICE. Esdrás is a C4D member who joined and participates because he believes in human and immigrants’ rights,” she said.

“Esdrás is a student, a son, and a good member of our community. He doesn't deserve to be locked up. No one does. And we will fight until he is free,” Yunga concluded.

Among the people who participated in the rally were Tabitha Sookdeo, executive director for CT Students for a Dream, Senator Gary Winfield, and Alex Guzhnay, liaison to the Board of Alders for the office of Mayor Justin Elicker.

Tabitha read a statement from Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro, who couldn’t be there.

“Esdrás, a student and friend to so many. Esdrás is not a threat. He worked a job. He went to school. He helped his classmates. And now, because of the president's cruel and chaotic policy, he sits in detention, separated from his family, his education, and his friends. What is happening to us is unacceptable. We need to know where he is, and we must ensure his due process rights are fully respected,” DeLauro said in the statement.

Esdrás was detained by ICE agents on July 21 and initially held at a detention center in Plymouth, Massachusetts. In the past 24 hours, he was moved to New Hampshire and, as of this morning, is now being held at the Alexandria Staging Facility in Louisiana, according to Leslie Blatteau, president of the New Haven Federation of Teachers.

Staff and teachers are writing letters of support, and the school is staying in touch with Esdrás and advocating for him.

“As his teacher, I know Esdrás to be quiet and studious. He was hardworking and never stopped doing his best at all times. Esdrás is among his peers; he brings his best to his daily assignments with excellent attendance and a high GPA. He should be looking forward to starting his junior year here at Cross, not worrying about how to get back home to New Haven,” Esdrás’s teacher, Magda Natal, said.

Leaders from Connecticut Students for a Dream also shared their concerns, especially about the poor conditions in some detention centers, like bad food and unsanitary bathrooms.

City officials, including New Haven’s mayor and the school superintendent, called Esdrás a hardworking student and said it was wrong for ICE to detain him. They are working with local organizations and lawyers to support him.

“As a fine young man, it is inexplicable that he was caught up in an enforcement action by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. How could anyone imagine that such an innocent teenager presented a threat to our nation, sufficient to justify arresting and detaining him?” said Viviana Camacho, the assistant superintendent at New Haven Public Schools.

While Guzhnay read Mayor Elicker’s statement on his behalf.

“We, once again, call upon the Trump administration to end its inhumane immigration practices and ICE’s deplorable tactics that are separating people without due process, traumatizing our children and communities, and tearing our families apart. We urge ICE and the Trump administration to release and return Esdrás to his home in New Haven, and these are more than just words," Elicker said in the statement.

We are committed to fighting back against the Trump administration with action. That's why we – New Haven – sued the Trump administration to defend our welcoming city policies. And we won. And even while winning, we will not stop fighting. Again, President Trump and his administration have sought to demonize immigrants and divide us and New Haven. We know better, and we will not be divided.”

Alder Ward 9 New Haven Caroline Tanabee said, “No child should be taken from our community. No student should be robbed of their education, and no family should be torn apart. This is not justice. This is cruelty. And it has no place in our city.”