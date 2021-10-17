-
Voters are going to the polls Tuesday for party primary elections in town elections across Long Island.A race to watch is in East Hampton. Town Councilman…
Saturday is Juneteenth. Long Islanders honored their own legacy during abolition with the recognition of Samuel Ballton, who fled slavery and was known as…
Following an investigation into sexual harassment and assault allegations, Huntington Town Supervisor Chad Lupinacci on Long Island will not run for…
Criticism of Lamont’s budget proposal in Connecticut, sexual harassment allegations against a Huntington lawmaker found unsubstantiated, and Cuomo’s first…
An independent investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Huntington Town Supervisor Chad Lupinacci on Long Island were found to be…
Suffolk County Legislator, Dr. William Spencer, was arrested Tuesday on drug charges after he tried to exchange opioid painkillers for sex in a parking…
Three Long Island communities are among 20 zip codes around New York, where state officials have deployed rapid testing machines in response to several…
Lawmakers from the town of Huntington want more oversight of potentially hazardous chemicals at the Northport Power Plant on Long Island. New York State…
Suffolk County approved nearly $3 million in infrastructure funding this week to help build an affordable housing development that was in limbo for 40…
Suffolk County passed legislation this week that will help create more affordable housing in Huntington. Supporters say this will help combat the housing…