Huntington could raise taxes to pave roads

A tax hike could be coming for Town of Huntington residents to fund road repaving projects.

The average household would be taxed about an additional $138 a year, with a line item on property tax bills just for paving roads.

Town Supervisor Ed Smyth said for now this is just an idea, and he is looking for public feedback.

$6 million is in this year’s town budget for paving work. But the goal of town officials is the ability to repave the most heavily trafficked roads every year, which would require another $10 million.

Smyth said the proposal would be on the ballot as a referendum before taking any action on it.