Long Island News

Huntington could raise taxes to pave roads

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published March 20, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT
A tax hike could be coming for Town of Huntington residents to fund road repaving projects.

The average household would be taxed about an additional $138 a year, with a line item on property tax bills just for paving roads.

Town Supervisor Ed Smyth said for now this is just an idea, and he is looking for public feedback.

$6 million is in this year’s town budget for paving work. But the goal of town officials is the ability to repave the most heavily trafficked roads every year, which would require another $10 million.

Smyth said the proposal would be on the ballot as a referendum before taking any action on it.

Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
