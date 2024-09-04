LaLota announces $1 million for Huntington wastewater treatment plant upgrades

The federal government is giving the town of Huntington on Long Island $1 million to upgrade its wastewater treatment plant.

The money will fund projects to extend the sewer lines, shore up the plant’s defenses against flooding, and build microturbines powered by methane gas from the plant.

U.S. Rep. Nick LaLota (R-NY), who represents eastern Long Island, said at a news conference Tuesday that the cash infusion means residents won't have to foot the bill for maintenance at the plant.

“We're a nice, waterfront, beautiful, vibrant community that we ought to want to ensure that our people get to stay here," LaLota said. "One of the ways we do that is we offset some of the expensive cost of living that we have here on Long Island, and a million dollars that we brought home here today will help do that.”

The funding is part of a federal appropriation bill passed into law in March.

LaLota said the upgrades will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and make the plant more sustainable.

According to Huntington Town Supervisor Ed Smyth, once the upgrades are complete, the Huntington sewer district could potentially supply energy to the power grid by converting methane from the plant.

“It will reduce methane gas into the atmosphere," Smyth said. "It’ll utilize this energy source to defray the electricity costs and heating costs to the town sewage treatment plant.”