Long Island Voters Deciding On Party Nominations Today

Voters are going to the polls Tuesday for party primary elections in town elections across Long Island.

A race to watch is in East Hampton. Town Councilman Jeff Bragman has challenged Supervisor Peter Van Scoyoc for the Democratic nomination.

Former Republicans and Conservatives are running in the progressive Working Families Party primary in Southampton and Huntington towns.

Working Families Party officials said the GOP wants to mislead voters, who are left-leaning and sometimes support Democrats.

GOP officials said the issue is between the Democratic and Working Families parties in New York. The Working Families Party and the Democratic Party have been at odds since Cynthia Nixon lost to Governor Andrew Cuomo in 2018.