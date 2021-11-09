© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

A Huntington legislator on county drug advisory panel is indicted on charges that he tried to exchange pills for sex

WSHU | By J.D. Allen
Published November 9, 2021 at 9:29 AM EST
A Suffolk County legislator was indicted Monday on nine counts of trying to exchange painkillers for sex.

Dr. William Spencer, a Democrat, represents areas of Huntington on Long Island.  He was also on the county’s heroin and opiate epidemic advisory panel. 

In October 2020, police arrested him with two Oxycodone pills, lube and condoms in a supermarket parking lot. He was wearing medical scrubs and driving a county car.

Prosecutors said he was meeting a woman that he would allegedly pay for sex. 

Spencer could face up to nine years in prison. He denies the allegations.

He will remain a Suffolk County legislator until the end of the year.

J.D. Allen
A native Long Islander, J.D. is WSHU's assistant news director. He also hosts the climate podcast Higher Ground. J.D. reports for public radio stations across the Northeast, is a journalism educator and proud SPJ member.
