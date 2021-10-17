-
A judge has ordered a new trial for a Hempstead man who has spent more than 30 years behind bars. The judge found authorities withheld evidence during a…
Connecticut and New York Audubon Societies recognized two communities for their efforts in protecting shore birds.The first “Share the Shore Awards” went…
Nassau County Police say they have apprehended the suspect in a shooting at a grocery store in Hempstead, Long Island. Police say the shooter is a current…
New York Congresswoman Kathleen Rice wants a federal probe into how the Town of Hempstead on Long Island plans to spend more than $130 million of…
Nassau County will host a gun buyback event this month to help reduce gun violence on Long Island. Previous buybacks have brought in hundreds of…
Residents of the Long Island village of Valley Stream want to know if their school taxes went up because of a deal the Town of Hempstead gave the Green…
Nassau County Legislator Carrié Solages, D-Elmont, has called on Valley Stream residents to boycott shopping at the Green Acres Mall on Black Friday. This…
Six out of seven members of the Hempstead Town Industrial Development Agency resigned this week after they were criticized for granting millions of…
The Hempstead Town Board on Long Island will vote to remove the members of its Industrial Development Agency later this month. This comes after the board…
The largest town in America is proposing a law that would prohibit it from doing business with companies and individuals that are part of the “Boycott,…