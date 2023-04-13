© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Officials arrest 8 in Long Island gang violence spree

WSHU | By Charles Lane
Published April 13, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT
Handcuffs. (Getty Images)
Getty Images
/

Federal and Nassau County law enforcement officials indicted eight gang members for a string of violence and fraud in Hempstead, including three murders and 20 attempted murders.

Officials said the Insane Crip Gang celebrated violence and went on a years-long rampage that killed three and terrorized dozens more.

Much of their violence targeted rival gang members, but victims included bystanders caught in the crossfire. One Hempstead woman was killed while waiting in her car. Another man had his spine severed while driving down the street.

“These are, unfortunately, only a few examples of how the defendants brought traumatic violence to everyday life on Long Island," said Carolyn Pokorny, First Assistant U.S. Attorney for New York’s eastern district.

Pokorny said the 59-count indictment also includes attempts to defraud unemployment and COVID-19 relief programs. She alleges that the gang even published an instruction manual for fellow gang members to fraudulently obtain small business loans.

Information about legal representation for the defendants was not immediately available.

Tags
Long Island News Gang VilenceCharles LaneNassau CountyHempstead
Charles Lane
Charles is senior reporter focusing on special projects. He has won numerous awards including an IRE award, three SPJ Public Service Awards, and a National Murrow. He was also a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists and Third Coast Director’s Choice Award.
See stories by Charles Lane