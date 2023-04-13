Officials arrest 8 in Long Island gang violence spree

Federal and Nassau County law enforcement officials indicted eight gang members for a string of violence and fraud in Hempstead, including three murders and 20 attempted murders.

Officials said the Insane Crip Gang celebrated violence and went on a years-long rampage that killed three and terrorized dozens more.

Much of their violence targeted rival gang members, but victims included bystanders caught in the crossfire. One Hempstead woman was killed while waiting in her car. Another man had his spine severed while driving down the street.

“These are, unfortunately, only a few examples of how the defendants brought traumatic violence to everyday life on Long Island," said Carolyn Pokorny, First Assistant U.S. Attorney for New York’s eastern district.

Pokorny said the 59-count indictment also includes attempts to defraud unemployment and COVID-19 relief programs. She alleges that the gang even published an instruction manual for fellow gang members to fraudulently obtain small business loans.

Information about legal representation for the defendants was not immediately available.